The Supernatural Ryan Reynolds Flop Defying Odds And Dominating Netflix

Currently in the Top 10 on Netflix, Ryan Reynolds's "R.I.P.D." is certainly attracting the attention of many viewers. "R.I.P.D." was originally released back in 2013, and it stars Reynolds and Jeff Bridges as two law enforcement agents. However, what makes "R.I.P.D." unique is that both of their characters are dead, and they exist as phantoms in this world. Their jobs as undead specters sees them tasked with hunting down individuals who have escaped judgment and who exist in this world by hiding. This also means that Reynolds and Bridges' characters can interact with the physical world, but cannot reveal their true nature, nor can people perceive who they really are, which leads to some truly laugh-out-loud interactions.

Although starring some true comedic powerhouses like Reynolds, Bridges, Kevin Bacon, and Mary-Louise Parker, critics weren't kind to the movie, which maintains a 12% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, the movie wasn't a success at the box office either, with the movie only making $79 million against a $130 million budget.

However, the movie does feature some novel concepts, and if one is a fan of Reynolds, then this movie is probably right up their alley. Plus, what fan wouldn't want to see Reynolds portraying a ghost cop making non-stop jokes?