Presumed Innocent Review: A Juicy And Gripping Courtroom Drama

Nail-biting courtroom dramas will never go out of fashion. There's inherent entertainment value in watching an intense and complex case unfold that determines a person's freedom based on evidence, witness testimonies, and bloodthirsty attorneys. Apple TV+'s new limited series, "Presumed Innocent" — based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name, which was already adapted into a movie in 1990 with Harrison Ford — shamelessly employs every dirty, baffling, trashy, and maddening trick this genre has to offer. It's an absolute s***storm — and I mean that in the best way possible. If you're the kind of person who can't look away from horrible accidents, take a seat because you're in for a treat with this one.

Rusty Sabich ("Road House" star Jake Gyllenhaal, finally flexing his acting muscles on TV) is a walking cliché. He's a killer lawyer with a big house in Chicago, a gorgeous wife, and two lovely kids. He's also a philanderer, cheating on his spouse with an intelligent and attractive colleague he inevitably fell for. Even his boss and close friend, Ray (a terrific Bill Camp), tells him that he's wholly unoriginal when he finds out about the affair. Of course, this only comes after they both learn that Carolyn (Renate Reinsve), Rusty's lover, was bludgeoned to death and then tied up like the human trophy of a serial killer in her apartment. Ray assigns the case to Rusty — not knowing that the two were romantically involved — who dives into finding the murderer with a desperate intent and a bleeding heart.

Rusty's wife, Barbara (Ruth Negga), warns him about the worst-case scenario: What if word gets out that he was sleeping with the victim? Yes, she knew about the affair (well, at least a big part of it) yet stood by her husband's side anyway, trying to repair their marriage. But her nightmare quickly turns real when the truth gets out and Rusty becomes a murder suspect, and he has to go to court for to prove his innocence.

As the eight episodes unfold — from which seven were provided for review — the nearly four-decade-old source material proves just as effective as it was back in the late '80s. With its moderate pace, the pilot solely serves as the calm before the storm, but once we're brought up to speed with the case's details, the characters' relationships, and the power dynamics inside the office, "Presumed Innocent" unravels as a scandalous thriller and a pulpy domestic drama with unstoppable force.

We're talking full-blown obsession, stalking, and steamy sex scenes mixed with nasty, back-stabby political moves, exposing secrets and minuscule details for selfish gain without considering the repercussions that will also affect the people who deserve it the least. Rusty's life and career head into crisis mode, and nearly every distressed attempt he makes to save himself backfires on him five times harder. He's simultaneously losing his family, career, and potentially, his freedom. And yet, the tools he uses and the choices he makes to redeem himself increasingly alienate the viewer from empathizing and rooting for him.