How Jake Gyllenhaal Got Ripped To Play A Former MMA Fighter In Road House

If there's one media franchise that requires muscle tone from its main stars, it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it happens, though, Jake Gyllenhaal's role in the MCU is Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, the special effects-themed villain in "Spider-Man: Far from Home" who spends most of his time in an imposing armored costume. Some people might use this as a handy excuse to take it a little bit easier at the gym, but Gyllenhaal isn't a shortcut kind of guy. Instead of slacking off and letting the costume do the work, he maintained such good physical shape that even co-star Tom Holland was intimidated ... after they'd already finished shooting, no less.

Though Holland got ripped to play Spider-Man, has an athletic background, and is in undeniably good shape, he's freely admitted that Gyllenhaal mopped the floor with him when they hit the gym together during a press tour. "I have to be honest. I didn't want to go," Holland said on "The Late Show on Stephen Colbert." "Because Jake Gyllenhaal is ripped, right? And I'm really competitive. ... So we go to the gym, we start working out, we're doing ab exercises and leg exercises, and then he turns to me and he goes, 'Tom, do you want to hop on the treadmill and warm up?' I'm like, 'Warm up? I'm roasting, mate. I'm finished!'"

Holland's story offers a glimpse at Gyllenhaal's fitness level and peerless training ethic ... and that was just a workout on the road between press junkets. If his "Road House" look is anything to go by, the actor has taken things to an even more dedicated level for his role as Dalton.