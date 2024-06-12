Cote De Pablo Thought This NCIS Star Tried To Kill Her Ziva David Casting

They might get along like birds of a feather these days, but once upon a time, Cote de Pablo thought Michael Weatherly tried to torpedo her "NCIS" audition. Recalling her audition process during the first episode of their new podcast, "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch," de Pablo said Weatherly took her off her game with an improvisation.

"All of a sudden, I meet you and I had no idea who Michael was or who Tony was, but we start doing the scene.," she said. "And halfway through the scene... the infamous moment when you go off script and you sort of touch my face and you go, 'Oh, you're so pretty. You remind me of Salma Hayek.'" De Pablo took this as a challenge, to say the least. "At that moment, I clocked something, and I was like, 'Oh, this guy's trying to sabotage my audition.' And I immediately perked up, and there was a moment there where it was Rage Against the Machine," she continued.

This caused de Pablo — who had already entered the room with a stern and serious attitude that she believed befits Ziva David's tragic backstory — to take Weatherly's presumptive flirtation as a challenge, especially when other people in the room began to laugh at her reaction. Weatherly explained that he was simply doing what Tony DiNozzo — movie buff extraordinaire — would do in that particular situation. "I was looking for a way in that scene because you were so different in your approach already coming into the scene than the prior audition," he confessed. Since they didn't know each other then — and de Pablo had no idea who Tony was as a character — things got off to an awkward start.