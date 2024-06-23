AI Is 'Erasing' Famous Memes - And It's Making People Ask The Same Question

Artificial intelligence has long been used as a malevolent force in pop culture, even as recently as "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" having an AI villain that freaked out the cast. AI tools like Midjourney are now readily accessible, and people largely use these services for fun. This includes making a live-action "Thundercats" AI trailer, among many other applications. But there are still many concerns surrounding AI, and there's a rather foreboding trend taking off on TikTok that presents the question: What if AI destroyed every classic meme?

It's unclear where this started, but videos like the one above show various Vines getting tampered with. What's truly horrifying is that the subjects of every Vine end up running away, leading many to ask what they're running from. In many instances, men wearing suits will enter the Vine, seemingly to alter the timeline. More than likely, these Vines and memes are trying to escape these men so that they can continue to exist and inspire laughter in all.

Some of the best Vines ever are here, like the Kazoo Kid asking, "Wait a minute, who are you?" as well as the spelling bee kid. But some of them become body horror movies partway through, such as Squidward at a parade dabbing, only to transform into a one-eyed entity beyond comprehension and reason. The trend isn't even limited to Vines, as Bella Poarch's infamous TikTok where she lip-syncs to "M to the B" also gets raided by AI. She runs away after being confronted by a dreadful AI figure, but is there any greater symbolism to draw from this viral trend?