AI Creates The Perfect Live-Action ThunderCats Movie Trailer & Cast

Thunder, thunder, thunder, ThunderCats — ho boy, are they a property that have battled being brought to the big screen. Since 2007, Lion-O and the rest of his feline friends have been thrown around Hollywood, developing at a slow and steady pace. Leave it to AI enthusiast stryder HD, who created the perfect '90s "Justice League" trailer and cast, to try to speed things up and have some ideal A-listers fill in the roles of the show's most iconic characters, courtesy of an all-new AI trailer.

First up, former Witcher and Highlander-in-the-making Henry Cavill has been chosen to don the Gauntlet and Sword of Omens as Lion-O. He certainly makes a change from the obvious pick of Jason Momoa, who might be the best casting choice for the "ThunderCats" movie financially but not really a fan favorite. Cavill looks the part with those cats eyes and that wild head of hair. The likes of Alexandra Daddario as Pumyra and Terry Crews as Panthro are pretty solid options for supporting talent while Willem Dafoe as Mumm-Ra would add a significant dose of star power as the film's big bad.

As it stands, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" director Adam Wingard is actually down to direct a live-action version of "ThunderCats," and while there have been no names linked just yet, the filmmaker dropped some reassuring info regarding his project that could put some "ThunderCats" fans at ease.