The Boys Season 4: The Only Sex Scenes Amazon Prime Wanted To Tone Down

At this point, saying that "The Boys" can be NSFW at times is to say that a marshmallow is sort of soft. Splinter's (Rob Benedict) multiplying private moment in Season 4, Episode 2 alone makes clear that the show isn't about to tone things down any time soon either. Knowing all the things that Amazon Studios has allowed "The Boys" to show, it's hard to think of a single creatively explicit moment the studio might potentially nix at this point. However, showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that Amazon did actually have one particular request when it came to Season 4 sex scenes.

"The only thing they said to me all season was — and we weren't going to do it anyway — was 'Can you just, maybe, not have The Deep [Chace Crawford] f****** an octopus in so many scenes?'" Kripke said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb. "Because bestiality is a real tricky line for standards. They said, 'We're not saying you can't do it. We're just saying, can you be a little more elegant in how you depict it?'"