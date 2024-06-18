The Boys Season 4: The Only Sex Scenes Amazon Prime Wanted To Tone Down
At this point, saying that "The Boys" can be NSFW at times is to say that a marshmallow is sort of soft. Splinter's (Rob Benedict) multiplying private moment in Season 4, Episode 2 alone makes clear that the show isn't about to tone things down any time soon either. Knowing all the things that Amazon Studios has allowed "The Boys" to show, it's hard to think of a single creatively explicit moment the studio might potentially nix at this point. However, showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that Amazon did actually have one particular request when it came to Season 4 sex scenes.
"The only thing they said to me all season was — and we weren't going to do it anyway — was 'Can you just, maybe, not have The Deep [Chace Crawford] f****** an octopus in so many scenes?'" Kripke said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb. "Because bestiality is a real tricky line for standards. They said, 'We're not saying you can't do it. We're just saying, can you be a little more elegant in how you depict it?'"
The Deep and Ambrosius are struggling to keep the flame alive
Much of Amazon Studios' wariness when it comes to cephalophod-themed intimacy stems from "The Boys" Season 3, in which The Deep has a, shall we say, extremely close connection with his octopus friend, Timothy, before Homelander (Antony Starr) makes the aquatic superhero eat the creature alive.
This, however, isn't the end of The Deep's octopus antics. Season 3, Episode 6 — "Herogasm" – not only features arguably "The Boys" Season 3's best fight scene, but a moment that absolutely broke "The Boys" fans' hearts. It's also based on the most infamously explicit storyline in "The Boys" comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and The Deep has a hot scene with yet another octopus among the many other peculiar moments playing out throughout the episode.
While "The Boys" Season 4 will blow you away on many fronts, it takes a noticeably more muted approach to The Deep's octopus fixation. He now seems to be in a secret but somewhat strained relationship with Ambrosius (voiced by Tilda Swinton), the octopus he met and rescued during the events of "Herogasm," with nary a romantic moment in sight. Instead, The Deep is more interested in the new member of the Seven, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). As such, Eric Kripke ended up fulfilling Amazon Studios' wish for a more elegant approach — at least, when it comes to The Deep's love life.