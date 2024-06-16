The Boys: Fans Still Aren't Over Season 3's Best Fight Scene
In early June, it was announced that "The Boys" would be wrapping up with Season 5, a decision that has largely been praised by fans. And based on the reactions that Season 4 received, it's fair to say that announcement is the right move. Viewers are already looking back on Season 3, Episode 6 — "Herogasm," which features Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) getting close to defeating Homelander (Antony Starr) in a daring battle. "This was perfect, just perfect," Reddit user u/dagodfather11 said about the iconic fight in the r/TheBoys subreddit. "[Homelander's] first real fight and they were so close to packing him up. Tragic, and it gets more tragic the more I think about it."
Upon release, "Herogasm" was widely praised, with many deeming it one of the best episodes of the entire series. "Herogasm" absolutely broke fan's hearts with its emotional moments, but the reason it's so fondly remembered is because of its bombastic battle, which u/PotentialAnt9670 favorably compared to the "Avengers: Infinity War" sequence where the Avengers try to take off Thanos' (Josh Brolin) gauntlet. The "Herogasm" scene was a major letdown for the titular Boys, as they fail to defeat Homelander, despite coming aggressively close.
"3v1 and they can't even kill him," shared u/HappiestPony. The episode once again proves that no matter how hard the team tries, they won't be able to defeat Homelander. Some fans thought this was great, while others are mixed on the direction.
The Boys Season 3 fight is a mixed bag for some
"The Boys" has made it abundantly clear that Homelander is an unstoppable force that can't be reasoned with. Even though Hughie and Butcher take Temp V (a substance that gives them fleeting superhero powers), they still fail in killing Homelander. But it's easy to imagine how people would have reacted if the world's most prominent supe died. "Could you imagine the headlines, if [V]ought covered ... at least the first responders' reactions. The powerful [H]omelander dead ... At a [superhero] orgy," speculated u/Subject_Damage_3627.
Other fans think the Season 3 fight was mismanaged and had an aura of convenience to it. "I hated that there wasn't a catalyst in this scene that would help Homelander escape. All three are just about to defeat him but Homelander just decided he didn't want to be there anymore and flew off," wrote u/Odd-Collection-2575. Despite Homelander literally flying away (rendering the Boys' effort moot), the fan still thinks that "Herogasm" is one of the show's best episodes.
Some think Homelander flying away was the best possible way to end the episode. "I mean it makes sense from my perspective, the show making the [H]omelander feel like he has no other option but to run the f*** away is pretty powerful," shared u/Electronic_d0cter. The most powerful hero fleeing after such an aggressive fight proves that Homelander isn't as strong as he thinks.
"The Boys" Season 4 hits Prime Video on June 13.