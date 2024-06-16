The Boys: Fans Still Aren't Over Season 3's Best Fight Scene

In early June, it was announced that "The Boys" would be wrapping up with Season 5, a decision that has largely been praised by fans. And based on the reactions that Season 4 received, it's fair to say that announcement is the right move. Viewers are already looking back on Season 3, Episode 6 — "Herogasm," which features Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) getting close to defeating Homelander (Antony Starr) in a daring battle. "This was perfect, just perfect," Reddit user u/dagodfather11 said about the iconic fight in the r/TheBoys subreddit. "[Homelander's] first real fight and they were so close to packing him up. Tragic, and it gets more tragic the more I think about it."

Upon release, "Herogasm" was widely praised, with many deeming it one of the best episodes of the entire series. "Herogasm" absolutely broke fan's hearts with its emotional moments, but the reason it's so fondly remembered is because of its bombastic battle, which u/PotentialAnt9670 favorably compared to the "Avengers: Infinity War" sequence where the Avengers try to take off Thanos' (Josh Brolin) gauntlet. The "Herogasm" scene was a major letdown for the titular Boys, as they fail to defeat Homelander, despite coming aggressively close.

"3v1 and they can't even kill him," shared u/HappiestPony. The episode once again proves that no matter how hard the team tries, they won't be able to defeat Homelander. Some fans thought this was great, while others are mixed on the direction.