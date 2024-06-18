ThunderCats: Cheetara Exclusive Preview Reveals Very Different Costumes For A Main Character

On the heels of a new "ThunderCats" comic launching earlier this year from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss — part of a new group of series from Dynamite Comics including "Space Ghost" and "The Powerpuff Girls" – fan-favorite character Cheetara will star in the upcoming "ThunderCats: Cheetara." Writer Soo Lee and artist Domenico Carbone will give the warrior an all-new look in a prequel comic showcasing her adventures before she ended up landing on Third Earth.



Looper spoke exclusively with Lee about Cheetara's new costume (designed by Carbone) and how her story pulls from the different generations of the "ThunderCats" franchise. We asked Lee about Cheetara's updated look — which seems to have more of an evolutionary connection with her original costume — and what influenced the decision to go with the character's new appearance.

Lee told us, "Domenico Carbone the artist, was the one who took charge of it and I think it makes a lot of sense. I think it reflects the life Cheetara and the rest of the ThunderCats had before the beginning of the series. I think it also shows what the culture of Thundera is!"