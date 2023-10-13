ThunderCats, Space Ghost, Powerpuff Girls, And More Land All-New Series

"ThunderCats" is roaring back to the page in a brand-new series from Dynamite Comics — and even more fan-favorite titles are landing at the publisher.

"ThunderCats" by Declan Shalvey ("Moon Knight") with art by Drew Moss ("Gargoyles: Dark Ages") is one of several upcoming titles Dynamite Comics announced at New York Comic Con as part of a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. More series reveals include key properties getting new comics such as "The Flintstones," "The Powerpuff Girls," "Space Ghost," "Jonny Quest," "The Wizard of Oz," and "We Bare Bears." Nick Barucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher says he's excited to work alongside Warner Bros. Discovery and bring some of the classic titles to Dynamite Comics.

"Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and across the world for an incredible hundred years, and home to so many beloved stories and franchises," Barruci said in a press release (via Comic Book Club Live). "We're incredibly excited to bring many of them with the biggest and most passionate fanbases back to comics or for the first time, as we work with WBD and wonderful creators to bring all-new stories to the fans!"

Dynamite Comics has made a considerable effort to gain licenses for popular cartoon properties over the past few years. Recent licenses include a handful of Disney comic book adaptations, including "Negaduck" and "Gargoyles: Dark Ages." Now, Dynamite is expanding with several new titles.