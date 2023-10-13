ThunderCats, Space Ghost, Powerpuff Girls, And More Land All-New Series
"ThunderCats" is roaring back to the page in a brand-new series from Dynamite Comics — and even more fan-favorite titles are landing at the publisher.
"ThunderCats" by Declan Shalvey ("Moon Knight") with art by Drew Moss ("Gargoyles: Dark Ages") is one of several upcoming titles Dynamite Comics announced at New York Comic Con as part of a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. More series reveals include key properties getting new comics such as "The Flintstones," "The Powerpuff Girls," "Space Ghost," "Jonny Quest," "The Wizard of Oz," and "We Bare Bears." Nick Barucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher says he's excited to work alongside Warner Bros. Discovery and bring some of the classic titles to Dynamite Comics.
"Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and across the world for an incredible hundred years, and home to so many beloved stories and franchises," Barruci said in a press release (via Comic Book Club Live). "We're incredibly excited to bring many of them with the biggest and most passionate fanbases back to comics or for the first time, as we work with WBD and wonderful creators to bring all-new stories to the fans!"
Dynamite Comics has made a considerable effort to gain licenses for popular cartoon properties over the past few years. Recent licenses include a handful of Disney comic book adaptations, including "Negaduck" and "Gargoyles: Dark Ages." Now, Dynamite is expanding with several new titles.
Dynamite Comics is loading up on IPs
"ThunderCats" is a popular animated series created by Tobin Wolf in 1985. It follows a group of cat-like heroes who flee their home world and end up on Third Earth. The original "ThunderCats" cartoon's success led to many spinoffs, comic books, and all types of merchandise. The cartoon has been rebooted multiple times, most recently with Cartoon Network's "ThunderCats Roar."
Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss' "ThunderCats" series is the only new title with a creative team revealed. Still, readers should be excited about what's coming to Dynamite Comics with the announced titles. They've picked up some great IPs, including iconic Hanna-Barbera licenses like the sci-fi adventures "Johnny Quest" and "Space Ghost," a new take on "The Flinstones," and a continuation of "The Powerpuff Girls." Additionally, the Daniel Chong-created "We Bare Bears" animated series will continue in comic book form a few years after the show ended its four-season run on Cartoon Network in 2019. The wildcard announcement is "The Wizard of Oz," as it remains to be seen whether it will be a classic take on the iconic L. Frank Baum story or a more modern adaptation of the material. Regardless, it's an exciting batch of titles.
ThunderCats is the beginning of the new initative
Readers can expect Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss' new "ThunderCats" series to take a closer look at the relationships of its characters and take the visual aesthetic in a more sci-fi direction. The hero, Lion-O, will lead the team as the comic sets a new course for the "ThunderCats." Check out Lucio Parrillo's cover for "ThunderCats" #1, followed by the accompanying synopsis for the issue:
Shalvey will dig deeper into the iconic character relationships and push further on the science fiction underpinnings, while Moss is set to portray the wondrous environments of Third Earth and the visually engaging action set pieces. With Lion-O at the center, following his journey toward becoming a worthy leader, the team will work together, combining their diverse talents, attitudes, and learning about the magical power of the Eye of Thundera. But will they be able to accomplish these goals and growth, with Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living's eyes set on them? With the franchise's trademark blend of action, drama, and touches of science fiction, fans will not want to miss this all-new approach.
Dynamite Comics hasn't officially announced release dates for "ThunderCats" and the other new series' but titles should be expected in 2024. We'll update this post when more information becomes available.