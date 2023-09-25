ThunderCats' R-Rated Sequel & Explicit He-Man Crossover May Crush Your Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"ThunderCats" emerged in the 1980s amid similar TV shows primarily designed to sell toys to kids, like "Transformers" and "He-Man." However, it maintains a dedicated fanbase who fondly remember watching Lion-O's adventures on Saturday mornings. The original series has gone through various permutations over the years, from cartoon reboots to video games to comic books. A couple of iterations have even tried offering more mature takes on the franchise to extremely mixed responses.

The most extreme example of this is "ThunderCats: The Return" from WildStorm. This actually isn't the first series based on "ThunderCats" from the publisher, as it released "Reclaiming Thundera" in 2002. This was pretty much a continuation of the 1980s cartoon series and stayed very much within that tone. However, the ending hinted at darkness to come. Lion-O kills Grune, which is seen as a necessary rite of passage. He then journeys into the Book of Omens to pursue five years of training, believing he will rejoin his friends shortly.

This leads to "ThunderCats: The Return," which came out in 2003. Snarf frees Lion-O from the book after five years, only for their world to look very different. Mumm-Ra now rules Thundera. Bengali is dead, while Tygra and Cheetara are held prisoner. Panthro works in the mines, but those are nothing compared to the most questionable decision in the story. WilyKat and WilyKit are now servants to Mumm-Ra, with WilyKit being referred to as his "concubine" in an issue. The twin ThunderKittens were pretty young in other adaptations, and even with being aged up five years, it's bound to make any "ThunderCats" fan uncomfortable.