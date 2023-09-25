ThunderCats' R-Rated Sequel & Explicit He-Man Crossover May Crush Your Childhood
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"ThunderCats" emerged in the 1980s amid similar TV shows primarily designed to sell toys to kids, like "Transformers" and "He-Man." However, it maintains a dedicated fanbase who fondly remember watching Lion-O's adventures on Saturday mornings. The original series has gone through various permutations over the years, from cartoon reboots to video games to comic books. A couple of iterations have even tried offering more mature takes on the franchise to extremely mixed responses.
The most extreme example of this is "ThunderCats: The Return" from WildStorm. This actually isn't the first series based on "ThunderCats" from the publisher, as it released "Reclaiming Thundera" in 2002. This was pretty much a continuation of the 1980s cartoon series and stayed very much within that tone. However, the ending hinted at darkness to come. Lion-O kills Grune, which is seen as a necessary rite of passage. He then journeys into the Book of Omens to pursue five years of training, believing he will rejoin his friends shortly.
This leads to "ThunderCats: The Return," which came out in 2003. Snarf frees Lion-O from the book after five years, only for their world to look very different. Mumm-Ra now rules Thundera. Bengali is dead, while Tygra and Cheetara are held prisoner. Panthro works in the mines, but those are nothing compared to the most questionable decision in the story. WilyKat and WilyKit are now servants to Mumm-Ra, with WilyKit being referred to as his "concubine" in an issue. The twin ThunderKittens were pretty young in other adaptations, and even with being aged up five years, it's bound to make any "ThunderCats" fan uncomfortable.
Things weren't much better in the ThunderCats crossover with He-Man
Dark, gritty adaptations of childhood characters became exceedingly commonplace over the past couple of decades. If there's a good story to justify such decisions, it could feasibly work, but many people felt "ThunderCats: The Return" was a swing and a miss. There's no shortage of negative reviews online, such as one person commenting on Amazon, "I bought this out of morbid curiosity and it is just as sick as people say, sicker perhaps. I wasn't much of a Thundercats fan back in the day, but I can see why fans would get upset. The writers seem to confuse shock value with a more mature intellectual story." Between Bengali's death, Snarf's declined mental state, and turning characters into concubines, "ThunderCats: The Return" feels like grittiness for grittiness' sake.
It wouldn't be the last time the ThunderCats were at the center of a more mature story. They teamed up with another '80s-era staple, He-Man, for a 2016-2017 crossover. The six-part saga makes the shocking choice to have Mumm-Ra impale Prince Adam on his sword before he has a chance to transform. It's a moment that undoubtedly took some fans by surprise. While characters in "ThunderCats" and "He-Man" regularly use swords, they never resulted in anything graphic in the original cartoons. Fortunately, the character's demise doesn't last, as Prince Adam uses his final breath to summon the power of Grayskull and turn into He-Man, completely healing his wounds.
It's natural for creatives to put a new spin on established characters. But a significant portion of any fanbase just wants the thing they fell in love with in the first place. Making "ThunderCats" more graphic hasn't really worked out yet, but if the right story comes along, it could work down the line.