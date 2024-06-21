Why Michael Douglas Doesn't Like Intimacy Coordinators In Sex Scenes

The idea of having intimacy coordinators on movie sets is relatively new, but they're poised to change Hollywood forever. Many film and television productions have sex scenes, so these individuals ensure all parties involved are comfortable and that there's constant communication at every point in the filming process. They're a great asset to filmmakers, and their inclusion in productions is long overdue. However, veteran actor Michael Douglas seems to think sets can get by just fine without them.

Douglas is no stranger to sex scenes, as we saw in "Fatal Attraction," and he criticized the idea of intimacy coordinators to Radio Times, while still admitting they have a time and place. He stated, "It feels like executives taking control away from film-makers — but there have been some terrible faux pas and harassment." He continued that it's all about practicing what's going to happen ahead of time and how he'd make sure to communicate on his own. "In my experience you take responsibility as the man to make sure the woman is comfortable, you talk it through," he explained. "You say, 'OK, I'm gonna touch you here if that's all right.' It's very slow but looks like it's happening organically, which is hopefully what good acting looks like."

Intimacy coordinators are simply another level of protection for performers. What's interesting is that while sex scenes have gotten safer, those sequences have become less commonplace over the years, as a recent study has shown how the number of sex scenes in movies has gone down.