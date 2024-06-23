The MCU Hero With The Highest Kill Count Is Probably Not Who Marvel Fans Think

Action movies always come with some kind of kill count, not just for villains but also for heroes. Jason Bourne doesn't hesitate to kill to survive. Bryan Mills uses his particular set of skills to take out dozens of armed opponents in "Taken." Luke Skywalker's kill count trumps Darth Vader's (thanks to the Death Star). Even Disney princesses like Mulan get in on the morbid kill count action.

But what about the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The MCU is filled with action-packed sequences, many of which leave a serious body count. Villain-wise, Thanos is an obvious winner, since he snaps half the galaxy away. But what about the hero with the biggest kill count? It's Tony Stark, and the reason is as obvious as Thanos'. Stark uses the Infinity Gauntlet on Thanos' army. He also uses a nuclear missile on the Dark Lord's armada in "The Avengers."

One estimate, from the List of Deaths Wiki, puts the Iron Avenger's kill count at 75,350. However, it's worth noting that 75,127 of these come from "The Avengers" and it doesn't take into account the snapped-away victims in "Avengers: Endgame." Another list, from the Killcounts Wiki, does the opposite, using the same total number but suggesting 74,999 deaths in "Endgame" and not counting the nuclear strike in "The Avengers." In either case, the death count comes up tens of thousands short and should probably be closer to the 150,000 mark. Between nuclear missiles and an Infinity Gauntlet, Stark's kill capacity is unmatched. No other hero uses that kind of power to eliminate so much life in such a sudden and targeted manner.