Which Disney Princess Has The Highest Kill Count?

Disney princesses may be designed to positively inspire adolescents in the throes of youth, but that doesn't mean they're children themselves. On the contrary, many of them are young adults embarking on harrowing adventures during really intense, violent periods of history. This leads to more than one animated heroine from the House of Mouse vanquishing (and occasionally even killing) their opponents when necessary.

The question is: Which Disney princess has the highest kill count? The easy answer is Mulan. The fact that Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) is a princess with blood on her hands shouldn't be a surprise. The woman warrior of China is a trained killer. She's a soldier and a clever battlefield tactician, to boot (at least, as far as children's animated melees are concerned).

As far as Mulan's specific kill count, that isn't clear, but it's likely around 2,000. While these deaths come directly from Mulan's actions, she doesn't personally stab, slice, and dice her enemies. Instead, she sparks a thunderous avalanche that wipes out the entire mounted army of the feared Hunnic warlord Shan Yu (Miguel Ferrer). According to the commentary for "Mulan," the animators created 2,000 Hunnic warriors for the snow charge in the mountains. Shan Yu and six others are shown surviving the charge.

It's impossible to know if anyone else got out alive, but based on those figures, we're going to give Mulan a kill count of 1,994. Mulan may not be a violent war-mongering killer, but she can clearly take life by the thousands when the need arises.