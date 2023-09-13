Star Wars: Luke's Kill Count Trumps Darth Vader's (But Can't Beat Ahsoka's)

A whole lot of death has taken place in a galaxy far, far away. It's bound to happen when the bad guys are constantly trying to build devices that can obliterate planets with the push of a button. However, the deadliest characters may surprise you when looking at the highest kill counts in the "Star Wars" universe.

To begin, it's worth noting that Darth Vader doesn't even crack the Top 10. Looking at his time as both Anakin and Vader, he's killed 153,232 sentient beings. With these numbers, it would appear droids are included as "sentient beings." Vader's son, Luke, actually surpassed him in that department by killing 1,549,232 individuals. You may wonder how that's possible. Well, Luke was the one who fired the shot that destroyed the Death Star, instantly killing anyone who was onboard. That means over 1 million deaths right there, plus whoever he's killed in other properties in both Canon and Legends media.

But Anakin's Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, even bests Luke. Her kill count stands at an astonishing 4,002,915. Ahsoka's number certainly lends credence to the idea that droids are included, as she offed a bunch of them during "The Clone Wars." Most of her kills come from the "Weapons Factory" episode, where she dispatched 3.5 million Battle Droids, Super Battle Droids, and Droidekas. But even those are rookie numbers compared to the biggest killers in the galaxy.