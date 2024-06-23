Batman Found The Darkest Way To Kill The Flash - But We'll Never See It In Live-Action

When compiling a Justice League lineup, there are a handful of names most DC fans would agree are absolute musts. Among these are Batman — the character DC lied to you about — and the Flash, who are both staples of the team and have united for countless stories in print, including some of the Justice League's weirdest adventures of all time. They've also worked together in animation, video games, and live-action movies, but they're not always friendly. A few times, the heroes have come into conflict, even becoming adversaries thanks to the Multiverse. This is how fans learned that an alternate Batman had developed such a gruesome method of killing the Flash that odds are the moment will never make it to the big screen.

In "Dark Nights: Death Metal" #3, Robin King — a version of Bruce Wayne from the Dark Multiverse and ally of The Batman Who Laughs — reveals to Barry "The Flash" Allen that he has a means of killing every hero, including him. His plan for the speedster includes the corpse of his mother, Nora Allen, which has been covered in a Speed Force-nullifying toxin that melts the muscles of anyone who makes contact with it. Robin King stored her body in a Flash ring, so all he has to do is activate it and her body will fly out of it, extending her arms to give Barry a deadly hug. It doesn't get much more vile than that.

Ultimately, Robin King doesn't kill Flash with this sickening method. However, in some other comic instances where Flash has died, readers have been subject to some rather unusual and unsettling imagery.