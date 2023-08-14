Did The Flash Almost Set Up Crisis On Infinite Earths With Ben Affleck's Batman?

The THR report outlines how Walter Hamada intended "The Flash" to serve as a quasi-reboot for the DC Extended Universe, pulling in the various strands of DC Comics properties over the last several decades. This would establish them as part of a massive multiverse, similar to the Earths of the DC Universe. And it still could function that way, although the lackluster reception toward "The Flash" makes that unlikely.

As a result, Hamada's ambition for a big-screen version of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" might never pan out. This is really too bad for anyone who was hoping to see the terrifying visage of the Anti-Monitor blown up to IMAX proportions.

The original ending of "The Flash" was changed amid creative shake-ups at Warner Bros. during the film's infamously troubled production. However, the multiversal concept wasn't abandoned — just reformulated. Theoretically, a "Crisis on Infinite Earths" movie could still happen. But with the future of the DC cinematic universe still in flux, these images from the post-credits "Flash" sequence that never was offer a glimpse at a portion of the multiverse we don't get to experience in full.

Though with an animated "Crisis on Infinite Earths" movie reportedly coming in 2024, fans have at least one multiverse-spanning "Crisis" to look forward to.