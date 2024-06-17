The Surprising Actor Rob Lowe Wants To Play Him In A Movie Makes Sense

Casting Zac Efron to play Rob Lowe in some future project would actually make a great deal of sense. They both had their starts in Hollywood when they were both fairly young. Efron was just a teenager when he started landing parts in the likes of "Firefly" and "ER," and Lowe attained massive success when he starred in the coming-of-age film "The Outsiders." There are a lot of commonalities there that could influence one's performance, and it would seem Lowe might have had his eye on Efron for a while before deciding he should be the one to play him in a biopic.

In a 2013 interview on "Larry King Now," Lowe discussed becoming friends with Efron, and while he was hesitant to refer to himself as a "mentor," he admitted that he did see Efron as "a little bit of a mini-me." To his credit, Efron actually heard about how Lowe would want him to play him in a movie, and the younger actor sounds game. When the idea came up during an interview with People, Efron said, "He's the man. I know him so well personally and I cherish him, so I'm flattered and we'll see. I hope that comes together. It'd be really fun."

Efron may have been snubbed for his "Iron Claw" performance at the 2024 Oscars, but maybe he'd have better luck on the awards circuit playing Lowe in a project. All it would take is the right story to come together, but this could be a casting match made in heaven.