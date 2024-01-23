Oscars 2024: No One Is Mentioning The Biggest Snub Of The Year

A24 cleaned house at the 95th Academy Awards thanks to "Everything Everywhere All at Once" winning many major awards, including best picture. The entertainment company is getting some love at this year's ceremony thanks to five nominations for "The Zone of Interest" and two nominations for "Past Lives." However, there's one unnominated A24 film from 2023 that deserved at least some recognition. Zac Efron's performance in "The Iron Claw" as Kevin Von Erich is one of the best of the year and ranks right up there with Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" and Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction."

"The Iron Claw" is based on the tragic true story of the Von Erich family, a wrestling dynasty that was seemingly cursed with one death after the next. Holding it down throughout this turbulent, emotional roller coaster is Kevin, who juggles familial expectations with a budding marriage, often getting passed over for opportunities so that his brothers can have a shot at greatness. It's not the flashiest performance, and Zac Efron doesn't necessarily have a filmography that screams "future Oscar contender." Ultimately, it's impossible not to feel his pain and sadness in this work, and it's a shame Efron hasn't gotten more recognition this awards season.

Every year, publications offer their takes on who was snubbed. This time around, outlets like Deadline and The Los Angeles Times naturally mention how Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie should've been nominated for best director and best actress, respectively, for their work in "Barbie." However, they don't mention Zac Efron for "Iron Claw," and that's how it is across the board. So Efron's getting snubbed yet again in this kind of coverage even though his performance ranks among the best of the year.