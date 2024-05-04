The Boys Season 4 Trailer Easter Eggs, Small Details, & More

The trailer opens with Butcher begging for the help of The Boys and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), because there's seemingly no cure for him after going heavy on the Temp V he took to battle Homelander. He now has mere months to live, as revealed at the ending of "The Boys Season 3." While he might seem in a bad state, does that make him less dangerous — or more so? At this point, he has nothing left to lose, after all. Billy explains to his friends that he's spent a life making mistakes and doesn't have long left to put things right. It's undoubtedly a sad moment between him and his on-and-off comrades, but if we're going to be honest, we might not fully be buying.

If there's one thing we know besides how much he hates supes — and Homelander especially — it's that Billy Butcher has made an art form out of shedding crocodile tears in the past. As devious as he is at bringing down Vought's top costume-wearing warriors, he's also proven to be a master manipulator, and this could be another time he's pulling on the heartstrings of those he called friends. He's right, though. Time really is running out for Billy, and it won't be long until those strings to Hughie (Jack Quaid) and company snap for good, if he's not careful.