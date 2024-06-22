Does Star Wars Actually Have Swear Words?

For decades, the "Star Wars" franchise has largely avoided using real-life swear words. However, the streaming series "Andor," actually breaks the mold with the word "s***"" being said. While some viewers might be surprised or even outraged to hear a bad word spoken in the franchise, there's been many times curse words from different dialects from across the galaxy are used as "Star Wars" has several in-universe versions of swear words.

In 2022, "Andor," a prequel series of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," left critics and audiences stunned with its mature and gritty storytelling. The Disney+ series, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen takes place five years for the events of the film and "Star Wars: A New Hope," following the titular character's journey from being a thief to becoming a key part of the Rebellion. "Andor's" choice of words might be the most expletive example in the franchise's 50+ year history. In Season 1, when efforts to arrest Andor fail, Sergeant Linus Most (Alex Ferns) swears, saying "S***. We're under siege. They're everywhere." Additionally, in "The Mandalorian" Season 1, Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) utters the phrase "wise ass". Even Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) say "Damn" in "A New Hope," while Solo says "Hell" in "The Empire Strikes Back."

However, just because "Star Wars" hasn't used many real-life bad words throughout its storytelling initiatives, doesn't mean characters don't swear — they just do so in their own slang.