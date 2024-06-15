The Boys Stars You Probably Didn't Know Are Together In Real Life

"The Boys" is a show that's not particularly conductive to romance. Pretty much every loving relationship in the Amazon Prime Video superhero series seems to end badly or, at the very least, face serious hurdles on a regular basis. On the other hand, the show does seem like it's incredibly fun to make, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that the cast has fun together ... especially two very particular cast members. As it turns out, Jack Quaid — who plays the Boys member Hughie Campbell on the show — and Claudia Doumit — who plays Victoria Neuman, a politician who's secretly a head-exploding Supe — are a real-life couple. Campbell has been a part of the show from the beginning, while Doumit was cast for "The Boys" Season 2, and has been a major player ever since.

Though they're evidently not the kind of couple that underlines their relationship with a barrage of romantic social media posts and interviews, the pair haven't exactly been hiding that they're close, either. In April 2023, Doumit posted a birthday message to Quaid on her Instagram, with a number of images that showed them goofing around. The next year, Quaid returned the favor with his own Instagram birthday greeting that showed them messing around on the red carpet.

In a February interview with People, Quaid also addressed the couple's Valentine's day plans. "I got some plans with my girlfriend that'll be fun," he said. "We're going to go to Disneyland, which'll be great."