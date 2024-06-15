Why David Hyde Pierce Didn't Return In Hellboy 2

There are some interesting changes that take place between "Hellboy" and "Hellboy 2: The Golden Army," and not all of them occur because of what's onscreen. While Abe Sapien, Hellboy's (Ron Perlman) erstwhile friend, is physically portrayed by longtime creature actor Doug Jones of "The Shape of Water," he's voiced by two different actors across Guillermo del Toro's duology. In "Hellboy," David Hyde Pierce of "Frasier" fame voices the character. "Hellboy 2" features Jones physically acting the part as well as voicing his lines. And Pierce has finally spoken out about why the change occurred.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in June 2024, Pierce admitted that he has no idea why he wasn't called back, but thinks he understands del Toro's reasoning. "I don't remember why I didn't do Hellboy 2," he said. "I only did the first one because Guillermo [del Toro] said he heard my voice for the character." Pierce then admitted that he wasn't entirely sure if del Toro knew that Jones could also do a voice for the character on top of physically acting out the part. "I think it was just that I felt like, 'Well, he should do it. He's playing the role again, he should do it, because he's doing all the hard work. He's doing all the heavy lifting in the tank with the mask and the (breathing apparatus)," he revealed.

It's worth noting that David Hyde Pierce isn't billed for voicing Abe. There's a reason for that as well, and it involves his deference to Jones' talent.