Frasier: What Niles Actor David Hyde Pierce Looks Like Today

Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane may have been the star and namesake of "Frasier," but as his snooty brother Niles, David Hyde Pierce was in many ways the lifeblood of the series. That's evident when looking at the actor's accolades. During the show's run from 1993 to 2004, Pierce earned 11 consecutive Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy series, winning four.

The "Frasier" creators hired Pierce on the strength of his performance in the short-lived sitcom "The Powers That Be," produced by television juggernaut Norman Lear. "We'd just done 'Wings' and didn't want to do another brothers show," "Frasier" co-creator David Lee told Vanity Fair. "But we looked at the footage and just fell in love with him." It also didn't hurt that the two actors looked alike.

Pierce was still a young actor when he made his "Frasier" debut in 1993, and after the series ended, he had several prominent stage roles. He appeared in "Spamalot" in 2005, "Curtains" in 2007 (which earned him a Tony award), "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" in 2013, and "Hello, Dolly!" in 2017. Aside from his Broadway appearances, Pierce has maintained a relatively low profile since "Frasier" ended. Now, he has his most prominent television role in years in Max's "Julia."