5 Movies You Might Not Know Are Sequels To TV Shows

Every so often, television shows are just good enough to stretch beyond their alloted airtime. A show's fandom becomes so large that it becomes worthy of expanding beyond the medium, crossing over to a movie to either wrap things up or fill in some stories before a return to the small screen. Sometimes, there are even instances where TV shows shift to a more cinematic terrain and general audiences don't even know the legacy they're bringing with them.

Occasionally, the ever-so-slightly unknown property breaking out in feature-length form doesn't impede the story. In fact, sometimes it makes it even more rewarding on repeat viewings. There are even a select few that play on the prospect of getting a bigger budget to return to the world they've built and are happy to make a joke about the venture as well. With that in mind, here's a solid collection of films that you may not know sprang from television shows. They aren't just great watches on their own, but might also spark a brand-new binge session of television that you didn't know you needed.