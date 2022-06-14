The Ending Of Hustle Explained

After Cruz finally wins his face-off with Wilts, Stan is left confident that his discovery is on the right path to success before the screen cuts to white, and we shoot to five months later.

From that point, we find Stan back at Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers, and his new workplace as acting coach. Heading out into the arena, he sees his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) in the stand, as well as his former pupil Bo on the other side of the court. After his successful display, it appears that Bo was signed for the Boston Celtics (the team that Hernangomez played for at the time of filming). It's not the traditional way to close things out, but one that sees friends right where they want to be.

It's also an ending that lines perfectly with Zaglar's process for putting "Hustle" together. Speaking to IndieWire, the director, who has more documentary credits than feature films, acknowledged that this would be a familiar story that aligns with his previous work. "This was not subversive. It's a sports story that's been told a lot," he admitted, while still sticking to his own playbook. "My ethos is to tell stories that feel real but like a dream at the same time."

Keeping that in mind, it makes sense that he connected so well to this movie and its finale. It is a story that ends authentically, with two talents who love and live for the game succeeding. You really can't knock the hustle.