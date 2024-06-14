Terrifer 3: Art The Clown's Deadpool & Wolverine 'Reveal' Creates A Big Question

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is loaded with outrageous cameo rumors, ranging from Jennifer Garner reprising Elektra to Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant. Unfortunately, Art the Clown won't be joining them, as the "Terrifier 3" X (formerly known as Twitter) account has confirmed the villain isn't part of this summer's big event movie.

Of course, this is probably a good idea, as the evil clown might upstage Deadpool and Wolverine in their own movie. Art is magic, and that would give him the advantage in a fight. Still, a feud between Art and Marvel's strange bedfellows pairing would certainly be entertaining — and gory. By not doing business together, Marvel and the "Terrifier" filmmakers have robbed fans of a twisted cinematic showdown for the ages.

Whether Art the Clown ever mixes it up with Deadpool and Wolverine remains to be seen. However, there are many fans out there who would love to see it happen in "Deadpool 3."