A Reality Series Set In A Real Prison Is Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

There's no telling which new Netflix show will capture viewers' attention on any given week. Yes, sometimes a new season of a tried and tested crowd favorite like "Stranger Things" or "Cobra Kai" drops. However, on other weeks, you might see a complete underdog like "Squid Game" smash huge Netflix records left and right.

Right now, the Top 10 list of Netflix's TV shows has a brand-new king, and it's a reality show. "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" turns its gaze toward a correctional facility in Arkansas, where a sheriff gives the inmates free rein for six weeks. With their cells unlocked and no guards in the jail, it's up to the detainees to show they have what it takes to keep things civilized and adhere to the rules.

All of this is seen through the eye of the camera, with the unnamed inmates soon falling into their reality show roles — and some taking the experiment considerably more seriously than others. Throughout it all, the setting is still a jail, so the stakes are very real for everyone involved. The eight-episode season features plenty of surprises, drama, and strange incidents, the sum of which has clearly managed to captivate audiences.