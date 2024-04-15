A Reality Series Set In A Real Prison Is Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now
There's no telling which new Netflix show will capture viewers' attention on any given week. Yes, sometimes a new season of a tried and tested crowd favorite like "Stranger Things" or "Cobra Kai" drops. However, on other weeks, you might see a complete underdog like "Squid Game" smash huge Netflix records left and right.
Right now, the Top 10 list of Netflix's TV shows has a brand-new king, and it's a reality show. "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" turns its gaze toward a correctional facility in Arkansas, where a sheriff gives the inmates free rein for six weeks. With their cells unlocked and no guards in the jail, it's up to the detainees to show they have what it takes to keep things civilized and adhere to the rules.
All of this is seen through the eye of the camera, with the unnamed inmates soon falling into their reality show roles — and some taking the experiment considerably more seriously than others. Throughout it all, the setting is still a jail, so the stakes are very real for everyone involved. The eight-episode season features plenty of surprises, drama, and strange incidents, the sum of which has clearly managed to captivate audiences.
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is Netflix's latest reality TV win
With the success of "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment," Netflix is further cementing its role as a reality series juggernaut. Not only is the streaming service home to some of the best reality TV shows of all time, but it also has a whole bunch of Netflix originals that explore the genre.
"Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" isn't Netflix's first foray into incarceration-themed reality TV. In 2023, the "Squid Game"-themed reality competition show "Squid Game: The Challenge" brought the South Korean drama's premise of 456 contestants locked inside a dorm and forced to participate in deadly children's games to reality. While no one died, the dark truth behind the scenes of the "Squid Game" reality show ignored the satirical aspects of the original show, featured plenty of toil and turmoil, and consisted of terrible filming conditions. As such, "Squid Game: The Challenge" drew plenty of criticism — much like the controversial premise of "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" has already started to do.
While Netflix has a well-rounded repertoire when it comes to reality shows, the success of these two shows is enough to make a viewer wonder. It will be interesting to see if the streamer is now done with shows like this or if these shows' success inspires Netflix to continue exploring similar premises.