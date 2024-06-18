AI Cast An Avengers Movie In The 1970s & The Results Are Perfect

What if the Avengers franchise had a time machine? Cinema changed when "Iron Man" debuted in 2008, launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An interconnected series of sub-franchises, the concept has spawned several imitators. The Avengers films are the MCU's greatest achievements, bringing together characters from all corners of the universe. These films defined the 2010s, but what if they started off in the '70s? Facebook user Alternate Reality Movies has shared several character posters imagining what our favorite Marvel characters would look like if they were cast in the New Hollywood era.

The ever-iconic Burt Reynolds stars at the billionaire playboy philanthropist Tony Stark. With his signature moustache and daunting looks, the charismatic Reynolds would be a great choice for Iron Man, who boasts a traditional Stark Industries suit. "The Last of Sheila" scene stealer Raquel Welch steps into Black Widow's shoes, in what's arguably a perfect piece of casting.

Alan Alda has been tapped to star as Hawkeye, replacing Jeremy Renner. Interestingly, this version of Hawkeye wears the character's original purple comic book suit. Unlike Renner's take, who sports a muted black-ish suit most of the time, this is what the Avenger should look like. Most of the costumes on display are in line with the source material, blending them with low-budget '70s aesthetics. Vincent Price's Doctor Strange suit is mesmerizing, intricately stitched with gold threading that makes it pop far more than Benedict Cumberbatch's version.