Tom Holland's Biggest Spider-Man Fear Is Totally Gross

There's something undeniably awesome about a Spider-Man costume. The web lines, large eyes, and blend of colors leap off of a Marvel Comics page. Naturally, most Spidey suits have carried this sensation over to live-action. Tobey Maguire's suits went traditional with their color palettes while packing in loads of finer details. The first for Andrew Garfield went experimental, while his second went back to basics. Tom Holland's webhead attire has changed several times over — his newest Marvel Cinematic Universe suit being more important than you might think — but no matter what, his biggest, grossest fear pertaining to it has endured.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor shared that he has a genuine fear of throwing up inside his Spider-Man costume. "If you were to throw up in the suit, you would effectively drown," he said, highlighting that the mask's skin-tight nature would make it impossible to breathe if one were to vomit within it. He recalled filming the movie he and Zendaya love to rewatch, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and having water drip over his face while he had the mask on, leading to quite a scare. Holland explained, "The more and more water that dropped onto my head, the more and more water that pooled up in the front of the mask. So, I was kind of waterboarding myself."

Adding to the gross factor, filming for long hours inside a Spider-Man suit could've easily led to some bathroom mishaps.