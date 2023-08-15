Spider-Man's Newest MCU Suit Is More Important Than You Might Think

Like most superheroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has undergone some pretty radical costume changes since his first appearance in the franchise. Spider-Man's outfit has grown steadily more sophisticated since his cutoff sweatshirt and oversized goggles in "Captain America: Civil War." Holland's Spider-Man actually goes through four different costume changes during "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In the film, we see him don the Iron Spider suit, a black and gold suit, a "combined" suit influenced by all his previous costumes, and another self-made suit in the final scene. In the behind-the-scenes book "Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art Of The Movie," Marvel Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding revealed that the hand-sewn final suit is actually extremely important; it represents Spider-Man's journey throughout the MCU.

"It's a classic red-and-blue suit with a spider that feels more grown-up — a little bit influenced by the spiders that he saw on Tobey [Maguire] and Andrew [Garfield's] suits," said Meinerding. "The pain that he's been through losing both Tony and May and then losing his friends at the end has allowed him to get to a place where he is not just the friendly neighborhood kid Spider-Man." Meinerding went on to say that this more mature suit represents how Holland's Spider-Man has become a classic, fully-formed character in his own right and how his journey has helped him find this new identity.