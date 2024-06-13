Exclusive Venom Preview Reveals The Gross And Gory Death Of... Captain America?

The "Death of the Venomverse" event ended with the Venomverse as readers know it being broken up as Carnage gains the incredible powers of an alternate version of Knull, the King in Black. All of this is leading to the "Venom War," an all-out battle between the two current Venoms in the main Marvel Universe, Eddie and Dylan Brock. But before the chaos fully erupts, Marvel is picking up the pieces of the Venomverse in "Venomverse Reborn," where three separate stories show different spots in the Multiverse and what's going on with the various Venoms — including one who may be responsible for an extremely grizzly death of Captain America.

In Looper's exclusive preview of "Venomverse Reborn," the story opens with the Eventuality inside the Engine Room, where Eddie's final form introduces itself as a multiversal presence. He shares that he can only answer five questions, and when asked, "What if Eddie Brock isn't Venom?" the Eventuality responds that closer attention should have been paid when he became the King in Black, leading into a story showing that Venom from the Insomniac "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" game was around during the "King in Black" event.

Marvel Comics/ Danilo S. Beyruth