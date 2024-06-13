Exclusive Venom Preview Reveals The Gross And Gory Death Of... Captain America?
The "Death of the Venomverse" event ended with the Venomverse as readers know it being broken up as Carnage gains the incredible powers of an alternate version of Knull, the King in Black. All of this is leading to the "Venom War," an all-out battle between the two current Venoms in the main Marvel Universe, Eddie and Dylan Brock. But before the chaos fully erupts, Marvel is picking up the pieces of the Venomverse in "Venomverse Reborn," where three separate stories show different spots in the Multiverse and what's going on with the various Venoms — including one who may be responsible for an extremely grizzly death of Captain America.
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Venomverse Reborn," the story opens with the Eventuality inside the Engine Room, where Eddie's final form introduces itself as a multiversal presence. He shares that he can only answer five questions, and when asked, "What if Eddie Brock isn't Venom?" the Eventuality responds that closer attention should have been paid when he became the King in Black, leading into a story showing that Venom from the Insomniac "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" game was around during the "King in Black" event.
Two different Venoms star in Venomverse Reborn preview
In "Venomverse Reborn" #1's first story, "Kiss the Ring," readers are taken to Earth-1048, the Earth where Insomniac Games' "Marvel's Spider-Man" takes place. As Venom (Harry Osborn) stares into the skyline and promises to use his powers to heal everyone, a voice begins speaking to him. Revealed to be Knull, the God of Symbiotes, he reveals to Venom he's excited to see one of his children reach their true purpose, adding that he's capable of remaking more than just his world. Venom is transported to Earth-616, the main Marvel Universe, with the King in Black telling him he's home.
In the first-look at "Host," Bruce Banner discovers the ripped-apart body of Captain America. He notes not even the Hulk is capable of such depravity before speaking with a shocked and upset Black Widow and Hawkeye. Discovering a Quinjet that only landed an hour before their arrival and estimating that Cap's body has been dead for around the same time, Bruce tells his fellow heroes they need to check surveillance and see if someone breached the compound. Mysteriously, Banner starts to say "unless..." suggesting he knows who caused the brutal murder of Captain America, but when prompted for more information, he dismisses the idea. Considering the comic will feature a version of the Venom symbiote from across the Venomverse, it appears likely the alternate Earth's Venom is connected to death.
Venomverse Reborn connects two universes
It's fun to see Venom's adventures from Insomniac Games' "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" continue on the page, but the fact he ended up on Earth-616 during Knull's invasion is a considerable reveal, as it connects the video game character to Marvel's biggest Venom event. Does that mean he was involved somehow? And how long was he on Earth-616 for? Hopefully, readers get answers to those questions in the special. Meanwhile, the other Venom story is setting a violent tone for what's to come, as no Avenger appears safe. Check out Tony Daniel's cover for "Venomverse Reborn" #1 followed by the text solicit.
"THE DARKEST WEB IS RESPUN! Dive back into the darkness as the Venomverse is reborn, with stories of symbiotes from all across the Multiverse! First, Benjamin Percy and Brian Level spin a tale of the murder of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes by one of their own...but who? Then Christos Gage drags Venom from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 across the Venomverse to take on Knull! And all the while, Al Ewing and Danilo S. Beyruth set the stage for the tales spinning out of the ongoing VENOM series!"
Readers can see the Venomverse's rebirth when "Venomverse Reborn" from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on June 19, 2024.