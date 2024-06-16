Kit Harington Once Left Rose Leslie In Tears With A Gross Prop

Anyone familiar with "Game of Thrones" knows that the show is ... pretty disgusting. For every sweeping, panoramic shot of King's Landing or Winterfell, there's a scene of someone puking, a pile of guts on the ground, or a gruesome beheading. Apparently, star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on the show from beginning to end, used a prop related to that last thing to freak out his wife Rose Leslie (who appeared on the show as the wildling Ygritte).

Back in 2017 — before "Game of Thrones" came to a close — Harington appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and revealed that one year, as an April Fools' prank, he snuck a prop of his own severed head into their refrigerator and scared her with it. "After that, she was in tears, and I was there going, 'April Fools,'" Harington told a laughing Ross. "It didn't go down well. She pretty much told me if I did it ever again, that would be it. And I think that's marriage included."

Harington wasn't quite finished pranking Leslie ... though his next prank, which he pulled in 2019, ended up causing problems for him. Apparently, Leslie loves a particular brand of almond milk, and Harington convinced her it was going out of business due to Brexit. "Now this backfired, 'cause she immediately rang my PA and got her to bulk-order this almond milk with my credit card, so I ended up spending 150 quid on almond milk," Harington told late-night host Seth Meyers (via E! Online). I "It turns out the only thing more terrifying than seeing your severed head in a refrigerator is seeing cartons upon cartons of almond milk," Meyers quipped back.