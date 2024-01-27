Kit Harington's Mental Health After Game Of Thrones Was Worse Than Most Fans Knew

The following article covers topics of mental health and addiction

In the years since he played Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones," Kit Harington has been extremely open about how the show's divisive ending impacted him. When the series concluded in 2019, the actor checked into a treatment center, citing unhealthy alcohol use and his mental health. He's been quite outspoken about the process, sharing details about his recovery and how the "Game of Thrones" ending affected him.

During an episode of Ben Branson's podcast "The Hidden 20%" — which bears the title "Kit Harington: I'm a good dad because I'm sober'" — Harington candidly discussed how the role of Jon Snow took a toll on him. He explained that his quick rise to fame meant he constantly "tried to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing, but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything."

"That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff," Harington concluded, seemingly referencing the negative reviews for "Game of Thrones" Season 8.