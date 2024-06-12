Sam Asghari Is Banned From Doing One Thing On The Traitors Season 3

Sam Asghari is set to compete on the third season of the wildly popular Peacock reality series "The Traitors," but there's one big rule he has to follow during his time on the show: he can't discuss his ex-wife Britney Spears.

The model, actor, and trainer, who was married to Spears from 2022 to 2023, apparently isn't allowed to talk about their relationship or marriage at all while he faces off against other public figures and reality stars on Season 3 of "The Traitors," according to a report in TMZ. "Sam's pretty much got a gag order when it comes to Britney — he's not allowed to say anything negative, or even positive, about her," a source told TMZ, and the outlet added that the same sources said "it's clear Britney doesn't want a peep out of Sam about her, period."

The couple initially got engaged back in 2021 and were married in June of 2022, but by July 2023, news broke that they were splitting due to irreconciliable differences. Asghari and Spears settled their divorce on May 1, and in December of this year, the divorce will legally go into effect. Since the two aren't legally divorced, it makes sense that Spears, according to TMZ's sources, doesn't want Asghari to discuss her on "The Traitors." (TMZ also notes that Asghari spoke kindly to them about Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me," which released last fall.)