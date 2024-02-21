Tom Sandoval Compared Scandoval To Two Major Historical Moments And Pump Rules Fans Are Fuming

Ever since news broke in March 2023 that he was cheating on his girlfriend of nine years with their "Vanderpump Rules" castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Tom Sandoval has been giving people the ick. He's also been continuously digging a PR grave for himself for just about a year now, and I take no pleasure in reporting that he just shoveled out another mound of dirt. (That's not true. I take some pleasure in reporting that.)

In an interview with the New York Times Magazine — where Sandoval had to be repeatedly "handled" by PR mavens and Bravo executives (but more on that shortly) — the reality TV villain spoke to Irina Aleksander, who made sure to note early in the piece, "I couldn't remember interviewing a public figure as eager to speak into a recording device." It was, per usual, to Sandoval's immediate detriment. When asked why he thought Scandoval was such a huge deal — it was, after all, referenced at the White House Correspondents' Dinner — Sandoval said, "I'm not a pop-culture historian really, but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

Yikes.

Aleksander clarified that Sandoval's PR person didn't react at first but later told the interviewer, "Sometimes he says too much and the following day forgets what he says." The writer also said she thought she understood what Sandoval meant, but that it ... didn't come out quite right. Naturally, fans had some notes.