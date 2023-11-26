George R.R. Martin's Latest Game Of Thrones Update Is Incredibly Frustrating

A few things are certain in life. Death. Taxes. George R.R. Martin will never, ever finish writing "The Winds of Winter," the long-awaited sixth book in "A Song of Ice and Fire."

Martin, who authored the fantasy series and was on hand to advise showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as they adapted it into the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones," spoke to Bangcast in early November and provided a ... deeply unsatisfying update about his progress. "The main thing I'm actually writing, of course, is the same thing... I wish I could write as fast as [The Last Kingdom author Bernard Cornwell] but I'm 12 years late on this damn novel and I'm struggling with it," Martin revealed. "I have like 1,100 pages written but I still have hundreds more pages to go. It's a big mother of a book for whatever reason. Maybe I should've started writing smaller books when I began this but it's tough. That's the main thing that dominates most of my working life."

Over a thousand pages sure sounds promising, but this number is actually quite concerning for a very specific reason: nearly a year ago, Martin used the exact same number when speaking about his progress. During an appearance on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in December of 2022, Martin said he had "like 1,100, 1,200 pages" and only had roughly 500 more to go. What exactly happened here, George?