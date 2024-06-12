Ren Faire: The Max Docuseries That's 100% On Rotten Tomatoes & 900% Bonkers

This new documentary miniseries on HBO is like a bizarre combination of "Game of Thrones" and "Succession," two of the network's biggest-ever hits ... and it's all about a real-life Renaissance faire in Texas.

"Ren Faire" brings audiences into the tightly-knit community that runs the massive Texas Renaissance Festival (which runs in Todd Mission, which is just north of Houston) and introduces viewers to the festival's "king," George Coulam. Coulam is, to put it lightly, a strange figure; throughout most of the series' three episodes, he shuffles around either the festival grounds or his bizarrely decorated mansion and passes down sweeping decrees about how things should be run. Coulam is also quite old, and he's aching to retire ... but if and when he does, the big question is who will take over the festival when and if he steps down. Before long, two candidates emerge: general manager and actor Jeffrey Baldwin, and kettle corn maker and energy aficionado Louis Migliaccio, who both want George to hand power over to them. Even the people involved with the show understand the dramatic nature of this battle for succession; at one point, Migliaccio even references "Game of Thrones," saying the title of the show followed by the famous line "You win or you die.")

In an interview with IndieWire, director Lance Oppenheim said that angle presented itself fairly quickly. ""I knew that the succession idea was existentially in the air," he told the outlet. "And by the end of our first shoot, like seven days into this, I had met everybody already, and knew fairly quickly, especially compare to previous projects, what this would be about." So who wins the game of thrones in "Ren Faire," and who metaphorically "dies?"