Succession Succeeded On The Big Twist Approach Where Game Of Thrones Absolutely Failed

Pulling off a big twist on a beloved tentpole show — especially one on a network accustomed to taking home truckloads of Emmys each year — is tricky. Just ask Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The showrunners of "Game of Thrones," who led the adaptation of George R.R. Martin's series "A Song of Ice and Fire" from beginning to end, were always divisive figures amongst the show's fandom, especially when they ran out of books to adapt. In retrospect, the fact that the two blew $10 million on a failed pilot that had to be entirely re-shot was probably a decent indicator of things to come, but hindsight is 20/20. Benioff and Weiss wanted "Game of Thrones" to be over earlier than HBO (and Martin) thought felt right, partly because they really wanted to go make their "Star Wars" project that eventually got canceled. As a result, the seventh and eighth seasons of the show ended up causing so much controversy that the cultural cache of the entire show — a show that was all anybody talked about for roughly 10 years — faded overnight.

Everyone knows the basics of what went wrong with "Game of Thrones." The pacing became lightning-fast, the time-space continuum ceased to matter, and character motivations stopped making a lick of sense. Perhaps the biggest issue, though, was the big twist right at the end. Here's why it failed, and why its fellow HBO hit "Succession" pulled off the hat trick "Game of Thrones" so badly wanted to accomplish.