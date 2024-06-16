Why The MCU Never Adapted Iron Man's Darkest Marvel Story

He might save the universe in a noble last stand against Thanos (Josh Brolin), but the heroic Iron Man isn't without his faults in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The billionaire playboy philanthropist throws his intellectual weight around as one of the best heroes in the franchise, with plenty of pivotal moments in the hero's comic book history making their way to the screen. However, one of the things about Iron Man that don't make it into the MCU is "Demon in a Bottle," a nine-issue story arc from 1979 that sees Tony encounter one of his toughest adversaries — his struggle with alcoholism.

Written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton and illustrated by John Romita Jr., Bob Layton, and Carmine Infantino, the story sees Stark trying to continue his duty as Iron Man while battling his excessive drinking, which begins to impact his life, even to the point of leading his dedicated butler, Jarvis, to quit due to their broken relationship. Eventually, Stark's acknowledgement of his illness leads him to seek help and make an effort to rescue his company, which is close to being bought by SHIELD.

While undoubtedly a compelling story, it does beg the question of where "Demon in a Bottle" could fit between the Sokovia Accords, the looming presence of Thanos, and Stark's mentoring of a young Peter Parker. As it turns out, it was the fear of limited toy sales that put the lid on "Demon in a Bottle" making it to the big screen.