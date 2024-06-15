Deadpool Vs Wolverine: Who Is Stronger?

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are hitting the big screen together once again in "Deadpool & Wolverine," marking the pair's first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after initially appearing in the critically maligned misfire "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." But as the movie approaches its release date, the question of who is stronger and more powerful in the Marvel Universe remains.

Debuting in "The Incredible Hulk" #180-181 (by Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, John Romita Jr., Jack Abel, Glynis Wein, and Artie Simek), Wolverine immediately enters the scene as a powerhouse, taking on the Jade Giant and holding his own, soon becoming a key member of the X-Men where he's among the team's best weapons. Meanwhile, Deadpool's first appearance in "New Mutants" #98 (by Fabian Nicieza, Rob Liefeld, Steve Buccellato, and Joe Rosen) introduces a character that still wasn't fully formed as the mercenary didn't yet have his gift for the gab — as it would be later stories establishing his fourth-wall breaking abilities and further lean into the comedic side of the hero. But, even before his origin is explained, Deadpool displays impressive fighting acumen.

While Wolverine and Deadpool have fought several times in their storied comic book history with each hero earning victories through different means, there's still debate over who is actually stronger. "Deadpool & Wolverine" might settle the question in the live-action MCU, but in the comics, the answer is a bit more complicated.