Deadpool Vs Wolverine: Who Is Stronger?
Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are hitting the big screen together once again in "Deadpool & Wolverine," marking the pair's first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after initially appearing in the critically maligned misfire "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." But as the movie approaches its release date, the question of who is stronger and more powerful in the Marvel Universe remains.
Debuting in "The Incredible Hulk" #180-181 (by Len Wein, Herb Trimpe, John Romita Jr., Jack Abel, Glynis Wein, and Artie Simek), Wolverine immediately enters the scene as a powerhouse, taking on the Jade Giant and holding his own, soon becoming a key member of the X-Men where he's among the team's best weapons. Meanwhile, Deadpool's first appearance in "New Mutants" #98 (by Fabian Nicieza, Rob Liefeld, Steve Buccellato, and Joe Rosen) introduces a character that still wasn't fully formed as the mercenary didn't yet have his gift for the gab — as it would be later stories establishing his fourth-wall breaking abilities and further lean into the comedic side of the hero. But, even before his origin is explained, Deadpool displays impressive fighting acumen.
While Wolverine and Deadpool have fought several times in their storied comic book history with each hero earning victories through different means, there's still debate over who is actually stronger. "Deadpool & Wolverine" might settle the question in the live-action MCU, but in the comics, the answer is a bit more complicated.
A look at Deadpool and Wolverine's powers
In the comics, Deadpool hasn't always had the X-gene despite recent stories giving him one. Wade Wilson originally is a normal human on the verge of death due to numerous cancerous tumors. He later partakes in experiments courtesy of the Weapon X Program, the same organization that grafted adamantium on Wolverine's bones to turn him into a living weapon. As a result, Wade develops a healing factor derived from Wolverine, becoming a largely unkillable mercenary due to his new powers. Along with skills as a fighter, including expertise in martial arts, Deadpool gains superhuman abilities alongside his healing factor, making him among the most indestructible heroes in the Marvel Universe. He's effectively immortal, as he ages at a seriously decelerated rate.
Wolverine's mutant powers include his impressive healing ability and superhuman senses such as super-smell and tracking. His most famous ability is his retractable claws, originally just his normal bones before the Weapon X Program coated them in the powerful adamantium metal. With his adamantium skeleton, taking out Wolverine is a near-impossible task — unless he's against someone like Magneto capable of ripping out his metal bones – while also transforming his already dangerous claws into one of the most deadly attacks any mutant hero has. Meanwhile, his healing powers keep him alive for hundreds of years, as his aging is significantly decelerated.
Who is actually stronger between Deadpool and Wolverine?
It might seem like a cop-out, but the answer to who is really stronger depends on who is writing the characters and who they want to see win in a fight. Hypothetically, due to their healing factors, both Deadpool and Wolverine could possibly have a never-ending battle thanks to their unkillable nature.
Yes, Wolverine's adamantium gives him a key advantage against Deadpool. He can use his claws to slice the Merc with a Mouth into pieces easily. Deadpool can't do the same with most weapons, as Wolverine's metal insides aren't meant to bend or break. But chopping up Deadpool just delays his return and doesn't kill him as his healing factor traditionally operates faster than Wolverine's as he's able to regenerate his body quickly after being sliced apart. It's likely Wolverine could too if he didn't have the metal holding his bones together. So unless something is impacting their healing factors, a battle to the death ultimately ends either in a draw or never stops.
With all that said, expect Wolverine and Deadpool to dish out some seriously powerful blows in "Deadpool & Wolverine." While they might not be able to kill each other, Deadpool and Wolverine can still take chunks from one another doing many different attacks that would leave most Marvel Universe characters dead as a result.