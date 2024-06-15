The Real Reason Batman Has A No-Killing Rule

Batman has a strict no-killing rule, as he refuses to take out even the most hardened criminals and evildoers. While the rule is a noble pursuit, allies like Jason Todd question it, believing the Dark Knight allowing his villains to survive ultimately allows them to continue their dark pursuits, causing more problems than if they were put down. The no-kill rule has a very particular reason for existing tied back to his earliest adventures with DC Comics.

In "Detective Comics" #27 by (Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Vincent Sullivan), Batman makes his comic book debut. In the issue, Batman kicks a villain into a drum of acid, killing him. Batman continues to kill in the earliest adventures of "Detective Comics," leading into his own solo title in "Batman" #1 where, after catching a criminal, he tightens a rope around his neck and hangs him as he glides across the sky. Beginning a few issues later, DC's editorial team implemented a no-kill rule for the hero, frightened of the panic around violence in comic books, writing to staffers, "Heroes should never kill a villain, no matter the depths of his villainy."

In "Batman" #4, as Batman and Robin fight a group of sword-wielding swashbucklers, the Caped Crusader tells his crime-fighting partner that killing is completely off the table, saying, "Use only the flat of your sword, Robin! Remember we never kill with weapons of any kind!" The comments are a stark contrast from Batman's killer ways early in his career, but with the new mandate, a new era began for the hero — but it wouldn't be the last time Batman killed someone on the page.