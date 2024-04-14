Who Is The Movie Batman With The Highest Kill Count?

There are some pieces of pop culture knowledge that even the most casual of fans are familiar with. Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker's father; Snape kills Dumbledore; and Batman doesn't kill people. That last one reenters the discourse every time a new Dark Knight adaptation wanders into theaters, as legions of comic book readers check in to see how loyal the film is to Bruce Wayne's famous respect for life.

Of course, Hollywood often has a different sentiment about the Dark Knight's stance regarding fatal violence. As a result, more than one Batman movie has broken the golden rule, and you can probably guess which director's version racked up the biggest body count. Out of all of the Caped Crusader's theatrical incarnations, the one crafted by Zack Snyder and played by Ben Affleck is definitively the most murderous.

Again, that should come as no surprise. Snyder's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" received more criticism than any previous adaptation for its vicious portrayal of the Dark Knight. In particular, comic book fans called out the director over Batman's use of guns — a double no-no given how Bruce Wayne's parents were killed. But while Batfleck might have the most blood on his hands, many other live-action Batmen are guilty of the same crime.