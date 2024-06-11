Lord Of The Rings: Why War Of The Rohirrim's Main Villain Is Uniquely Terrifying

In the years since Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new anime movie called "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," we've learned that Miranda Otto will reprise her role as the shield maiden Éowyn and that the film will be released on December 13, 2024. While details were relatively scarce until mid-June, the movie's promotional push swung into full gear at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where attendees were treated to a 20-minute teaser of the movie. Multiple interviews and first-look exclusive images were released online at the same time, including a fascinating glimpse of the film's primary antagonist, Wulf — a villain who is uniquely terrifying in the Middle-earth ethos.

Wulf (voiced by Luke Pasqualino), son of Freca, is a Rohirric royal who invades Rohan, toppling its government and seizing its capital. What makes him a special character in Tolkien's legendarium is that he's a mere mortal. In a world overpopulated with villainous Dark Lords who can't die, monstrous arachnids, and corrupt Wizards, Wulf is just another dude with a grudge — and a legitimate one, too.

"We have an exceptionally great antagonist in this story. He's been one of my favorite antagonists to have written across all of the films I've worked on," veteran Middle-earth producer Philippa Boyens told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "He's a really fascinating character and exciting too. You don't know what he's going to do, and some of the choices that he makes are just breathtaking in a good way."