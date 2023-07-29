American Pie's Seann William Scott Got Paid Way Less Than You Think To Play Stifler

1999's "American Pie" was one of the true pop culture phenomenons of the decade, earning some $235 million in box office receipts and spawning a whole franchise of sequels and spin-offs. One could certainly make the argument that Seann William Scott's performance as Steve Stifler, the profane clown of the core friend group in the movie, played a significant role in making the film a success. So, many fans would probably be surprised to learn that Scott was paid a (by Hollywood standards) measly $8,000 for his work in "American Pie."

The figure comes from a recent interview between Scott and Rich Eisen, which was reported by Deadline, in which Scott revealed his surprisingly low "American Pie" payday that was nevertheless a significant sum for him at the time.

"I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5000 or maybe $6000, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, baby'," the actor recalled, going on to reveal an even more surprising fact about his financial situation following the receipt of his first "American Pie" paycheck.