Lee Jung-Jae On Taking The Directorial Turn And Balancing Action And Spycraft In Hunt - Exclusive Interview

The action choreography is so great in the blue cab chase sequence. I know your stunt coordinator, Heo Myeong-Haeng, worked in "Train to Busan" and others as well. What was it like to work with him on this?

Once I began my conversations with the stunt coordinator, the first thing I mentioned [was] that I want[ed] the action sequences to be short, because if the action sequences are too long, then it's no longer an espionage movie; it'll be an action film. I wanted to be faithful to that espionage genre but still include those action sequences.

So initially, when we were writing the script, the action lines actually explained all of these action sequences in a lot of detail. For instance, regarding the Tokyo hotel scene, the action lines described where the agents were standing, where the car was starting from, where it's going to stop. All of this was described in a lot of detail in the script, and this came from the fact that I've already worked on set as an actor for 30-plus years, so I had an idea of whether all of this would be possible or not in a single location.

After that, I had conversations with my action coordinator regarding the scale, because the scale of the action would directly influence the budget, and that's a big deal. We discussed a lot of that, and another thing that we discussed [was the need] for the action sequences to look dangerous but to actually not pose any threat to the crew and cast on set. Those are the conversations that we had.

In a recent interview, you were quoted as finding the international resonance of "Squid Game" a little bittersweet. I wanted to chat a little about your thoughts on that and ask, what effect would you like to see Season 2 have on audiences that would make it a little less bittersweet?

I actually don't quite remember the "bitter" of the "bittersweet" comment. The theme that we wanted to convey was perfectly well conveyed, and a lot of the international audiences seem to have sympathized with the theme as well, so I would say it was a big success, so I didn't really have any bitter sentiments. For this [next] season, as well, we will put a lot of effort into making sure that the theme we want to convey is a theme that the audience can sympathize with.

What's next for Seong Gi-hun in Season 2? Do you think he'll ever have to play a game against the mysterious Frontman?

I think Director Hwang already mentioned in a few interviews that the character Seong Gi-hun will go on this journey of revenge on the makers of this game, and that might perhaps involve the Frontman.

"Hunt" will be released in theaters and on VOD on December 2, 2022.



This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

