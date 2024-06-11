Hit Man: Why Jasper Looks So Familiar

Netflix's "Hit Man" has lived up to its name as a hit, seeing much success on the streaming platform after its premiere on June 7. Richard Linklater's action comedy stars Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a New Orleans professor who ends up posing as a hit man to help police investigations and becomes romantically involved with a prospective client, Madison (Adria Arjona). Apart from the obvious complications that come from a relationship between a man who's posing as a killer using a fake identity and a woman who's soliciting an assassination, Gary's police support team isn't particularly happy about the situation, either.

The most prominent police officer in the movie is the corrupt Jasper, who has Gary's undercover job before he gets suspended and becomes a constant thorn in the protagonist's side after he returns. The intense Jasper is the closest thing the movie has to an antagonist, and he's an instrumental part of the ending of "Hit Man." The character's very specific vibe meant that Powell and Linklater had only one person in mind for the role: Austin Amelio.

Fortunately for them, the actor was intrigued by the role's potential. "Even though Jasper is sort of the bad guy, you've always got to find something, a point of view, that will back up the character and justify why he's doing what he's doing," Amelio told Netflix's Tudum website. "You could feel his anger and he was erratic, and the unpredictability of him had me turned on."

It's no coincidence that the makers of "Hit Man" homed in on Amelio for the role. After all, he's proven himself a very capable portrayer of complicated characters over the years. Let's take a look at some movies and shows you might know him from.