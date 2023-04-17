How Fear The Walking Dead's Last Season Will Handle Sherry And Dwight

There are definitely daunting times ahead for Dwight and Sherry's clan of three. As we hinted above, they and many of the other survivors the series has been following will reside at PADRE, a guarded community which seems secure, well-stocked, and sedate. But PADRE conceals a dark secret: children keep going missing from the town's streets. They're being kidnapped by the forces who run PADRE, for as-of-yet unknown purposes.

Sounds like both character's MOs, this time, will involve protecting their child and getting out of PADRE while the getting's good. Either way, Christine Evangelista vows that Sherry's reactions will be founded in her past — and her many travels and travails with her husband. "All the lessons that she's learned in life and with Dwight inform all of her decisions moving forward in the final season. It has this beautiful culmination of all the lessons we've learned."

Since Sherry and Dwight are both coping, in their own ways, with how the past toxicity of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) impacted their lives, will they find a way to let go of the past? Or will their fight for the future include a pitstop to deal with a certain Lucille-wielding ghost, whom is very much still alive? "Fear the Walking Dead" viewers only have a little less than a month before we find out, as the show's final season debuts on May 14.