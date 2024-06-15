Pokémon's Grossest Detail Will Chew Up Your Childhood And Spit It Out

For a kids' franchise, "Pokémon" has courted plenty of controversy. A preacher claimed Pikachu and all his buddies were downright satanic, while a "Pokémon" episode was banned for causing seizures. That doesn't even get into much of the obscure lore behind the TV series and video games, including the fact that humans totally eat Pokémon.

One utterly scrumptious pocket monster is Farfetch'd, at least according to Episode 49 of the anime — "So Near, Yet So Farfetch'd." In the episode, the Pokédex entry for Farfetch'd reads, "A wild duck Pokémon. Farfetch'd makes a delicious meal, especially when cooked with leek. Because of this Farfetch'd is nearly extinct." That's right: not only are people eating the bird, but they're doing so to the point where it's nearly wiped off the face of the planet. The bird Pokémon even carries a leek around with it, already saving any intrepid chefs a trip to the grocery store. Hopefully, Ash never ate one — it would have made it awkward when he eventually caught a Galarian Farfetch'd much later in the anime.

That's not all. On Episode 16 — "Pokémon Shipwreck" — the team's adrift without food, so Ash and Brock daydream about all the different ways to eat Magikarp. It's not something they're shy about or try to hide, so it's obvious eating Pokémon is generally accepted in this world. They may talk about the power of friendship between Pokémon, but when the chips are down, a Pokémon Center could turn into a full-blown buffet.