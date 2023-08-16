Is Pikachu Satanic? 5 Ways A Preacher 'Proved' Pokémon's Darkest Theory

You've heard of "Pokémon," right? Of course you have. Whether you've played one of the games, seen an episode of the long-running TV show, bought a booster pack of trading cards, or even just seen memes on social media, the 25-plus-year-old series centered around collecting cute, magical creatures has become nothing short of a beloved staple of pop culture. There's just one problem — "Pokémon" is an instrument of hell.

Or, at least, that was the surprisingly common sentiment among certain religious groups back when "Pokémon" was first hitting the scene. Against the backdrop of the Satanic panic of the 1990s, the all-ages-friendly monster-catching franchise suffered the same fate as other pop culture phenomena like "Harry Potter," as devout collectives decried it as immoral and evil. Arguably the most notable example is Texas preacher Phil Arms, who even went so far as to write and publish an entire book on the topic. However, Arms isn't the only preacher who has garnered notoriety for his distrust of all things "Pokémon."

Over the past few years, a certain video has gone viral which features an unknown male preacher from The Prophecy Club giving a lengthy sermon to a crowd of followers regarding all the demonic elements of "Pokémon" hidden throughout the video games, the trading card game, and the anime. Suffice to say, the man has some...interesting points of evidence. Catch 'em all here.